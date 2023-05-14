First International Bank & Trust Sells 7,664 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

