First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 106,623 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of S&P Global worth $190,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $359.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average of $347.62. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

