First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 20,644 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Discover Financial Services worth $192,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.