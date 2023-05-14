First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $152,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

