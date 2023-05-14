First Trust Advisors LP Buys 102,903 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Occidental Petroleum worth $213,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,789,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

OXY opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

