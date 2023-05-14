First Trust Advisors LP Buys 81,771 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.98% of Campbell Soup worth $166,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of CPB opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

