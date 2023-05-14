First Trust Advisors LP Buys 823,439 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 823,439 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $186,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

