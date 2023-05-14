First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,271,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,021 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $161,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

