First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,576,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340,794 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $210,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

