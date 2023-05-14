First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Marathon Petroleum worth $159,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

