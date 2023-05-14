First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,201 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.62% of Tenable worth $155,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,086,000 after purchasing an additional 466,047 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 9.7% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 276,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,562,000 after buying an additional 127,183 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable Trading Down 0.1 %

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.