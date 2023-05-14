First Trust Advisors LP Has $149.79 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $149,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

