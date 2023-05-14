First Trust Advisors LP Has $171.79 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 486,011 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $171,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

