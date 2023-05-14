First Trust Advisors LP Has $173.50 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856,553 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Kinder Morgan worth $173,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

KMI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.