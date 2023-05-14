First Trust Advisors LP Has $183.08 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Marathon Oil worth $183,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

