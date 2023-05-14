First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,911,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.31% of Synchrony Financial worth $194,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,884,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 73.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 763,189 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 707,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

