First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,714 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 425,950 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Applied Materials worth $215,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after purchasing an additional 632,783 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.