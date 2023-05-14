First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,440,403 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,440,403 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $204,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.99 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

