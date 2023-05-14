First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,458,628 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $149,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.