First Trust Advisors LP Sells 325,793 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325,793 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $179,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

