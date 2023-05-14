First Trust Advisors LP Sells 55,231 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $219,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $527.10 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.83 and its 200 day moving average is $477.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.