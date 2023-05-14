First Trust Advisors LP Sells 60,826 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,381,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $202,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

