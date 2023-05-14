First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,418. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
