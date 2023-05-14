First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,418. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

