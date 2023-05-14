flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Update

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

FNNTF stock remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

