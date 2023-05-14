Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in April

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Fnac Darty Stock Performance

Shares of Fnac Darty stock remained flat at C$66.00 during midday trading on Friday. Fnac Darty has a twelve month low of C$46.08 and a twelve month high of C$66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Fnac Darty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

