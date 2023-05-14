Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $289,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.