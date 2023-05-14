Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $289,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
