Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Communities Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

CCS opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Featured Articles

