Frax Price Up 0.1% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $3.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

