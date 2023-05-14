Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 9th

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 over the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.