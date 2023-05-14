Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Fubon Financial Price Performance

FUISF stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Fubon Financial has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

