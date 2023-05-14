G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8,736.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00055801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

