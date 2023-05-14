Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend payment by an average of 150.2% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GNK opened at $13.99 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Insider Activity

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,405 shares of company stock worth $945,490 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 178,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

