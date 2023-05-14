General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of General Mills worth $169,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $5,122,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

