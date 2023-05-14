Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2981 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTMEY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Globe Telecom has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

Globe Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.