Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2981 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTMEY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Globe Telecom has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Telecom (GTMEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.