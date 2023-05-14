GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 343,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199,524 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

GoHealth Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.12.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

