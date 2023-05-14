Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 300,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.
GROY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -40.00%.
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
