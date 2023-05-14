Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $26,169.28 and approximately $150.59 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

