Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,829.96

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,829.96 ($48.33) and traded as high as GBX 4,535 ($57.22). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 4,370 ($55.14), with a volume of 3,776 shares trading hands.

Goodwin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,829.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,540.43. The company has a market cap of £336.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,071.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Goodwin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,118.48%.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

