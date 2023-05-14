Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,807.86 or 0.10341418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $250,464.40 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
