Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 201,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Gray Television by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $705.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.