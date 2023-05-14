Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 616,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grenke Stock Performance

Shares of GKSGF stock remained flat at 35.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is 26.57. Grenke has a 1 year low of 21.56 and a 1 year high of 35.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GKSGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grenke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Pareto Securities cut Grenke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

