Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $36,495,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $47,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $21,961,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 88,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $91.73.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Articles

