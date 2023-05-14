Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 7.6 %

OTCMKTS GUKYF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

