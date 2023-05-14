Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HNRG. B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hallador Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HNRG opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.63. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,074.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 136,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.