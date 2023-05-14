HC Wainwright Comments on Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.06 and a 52-week high of C$3.10.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.07).

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

