HC Wainwright Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $14.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

