Head-To-Head Comparison: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Skeena Resources and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 162.67%. NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 319.58%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -53.74% -44.64% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -41.11%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Skeena Resources and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.98) -6.64 NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.16 8.94

Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Skeena Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

