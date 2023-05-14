Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,800 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 640,600 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heska by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heska by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Heska by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Heska stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.60. Heska has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

