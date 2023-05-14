Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HTH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,750. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hilltop by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

