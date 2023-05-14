Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $617.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 in the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

See Also

